EloQ Communications announced as global agency award winner twice in a row by TDA

In December 2019, TDA once again awarded EloQ Communications as the December winner of the Public Relations Agency of the Month in Vietnam, marking the second time in a row the agency has received acknowledgement on a global scale.

Through a rich and diversified clientele served in 2019, EloQ Communications has acted as the credible guide for foreign companies and proven the ability to conduct seamless campaigns in the SEA region, and thus, this award was given to recognize the expertise and dedication of the team. Among 5000+ global agencies on TDA’s marketplace, EloQ Communications is delighted to have been selected as winner for this honorable award.

“It’s been an eventful and meaningful year for EloQ. We’re surprised to receive so many praises and recognitions after becoming an independent agency. I believe standing on our own gives us a sense of mission to strive better, not just to serve clients, but to leverage Vietnam PR industry and leave an impact on young PR generations,” said Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, EloQ’s managing director.

TDA’s awards program celebrates agencies of all shapes and sizes around the world. To be a contender, all that matters is that they have a portfolio of outstanding work, verified by their clients. A TDA award relies on client feedback, which makes it especially meaningful for the winners.

“We are proud to celebrate leading agencies across the world – and proud to showcase them on TDA. The winners are truly the best at what they do, which, in a highly competitive and fast-paced industry, is something to really shout about,” remarked Goran Deak, TDA’s CEO.

###

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency which acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.

EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.

For more information, please visit www.eloqasia.com

About TDA

TDA is the first global marketplace for companies and digital agencies in the world. We function like an online dating site for companies and digital agencies and help them connect in 3 simple steps: (i) Companies leave project requests on the site; (ii) Agencies see the projects and pitch to the company; (iii) Companies then decide whether or not to contact the agencies for further discussions. Through this process, TDA makes it possible for any company and any digital agency to meet no matter where they are in the world without needing to leave their office.