NMA Nominee December Rose Impacts Mediabase With New Single  “When We Were Young”

Award-winning Canadian singer/songwriter December Rose releases a new anthem to her follow up U.S. chart-topping single “Raise Your Voice”, a #MeToo manifesto.

“When We Were Young” calls us back to the nostalgia of our youth and is already working its way up the U.S. radio charts. Preparing to hit the Canadian market January 31st with a remix by Canadian star Sandy Duperval, “Raise Your Voice” has debuted at Mediabase where it has received praise.

Recently receiving several New Music Award Nominations (Artist of the Year – Top 40, Hot AC and Single of the Year), sitting on ballots with Shawn Mendes, Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish; this young, independent artist is carving a place for herself in the industry.

December Rose has chosen to let this entire body of work be a representation of her life and share the stories through her music videos.

“This album is for the wounded who want motivation and comfort. It’s for those longing to reflect and to better themselves; for those who may be looking for an example of someone who had to painfully close doors just to survive and is now thriving. I want my work to be part of their healing journey.” She says

“When We Were Young” is leading up to her highly anticipated album set to be released in the Fall 2020.

