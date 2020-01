Ash Wednesday 2020comes between the 4 February and 11 March, depends on the Easter Date. The first day of Lent in the Christian church is Ash Day. And it is occurring before 6 ½ weeks from Easter Day. Also, the celebration of this day starts for six weeks. This day provides the 36 days fasting to the Christian, but the Sunday is not included in these days. Four more days were included in these days in the 7th century. It means Christians pray and fasting for 40 days Now.