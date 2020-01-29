New Yorker Electronics Releases New RDI 20W AC-DC Power Supply Series

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics has released the new RDI 20W Modular AC-DC Compact PCB Mount Power Supply series. This new series from RDI supports up to 300VAC input with an operating ambient temperature of -40°C to +85°C, delivering up to 20W continuous output power.

New Yorker Electronics is a long-time franchise manufacturer for RDI and is among the first to offer both new RDI Power Supply models. The first, the AW-0504-PNL, delivers 5VDC at 4.0A and its counterpart the AW-1204-PNL delivers 12VDC at 1.8A. Both feature a unique RF friendly shielded case that dramatically reduces emissions. This enables close proximity placement to RF circuits and antennas. To ensure conducted and radiated emissions do not interfere with Wireless Connectivity, RDI designed the shielding and filtering over and above regulatory requirements, particularly the LTE bands.

RDI developed these new power supply products specifically to address the broad AC voltage and environmental issues encountered in the Municipal and Industrial IoT markets, and to enable the embedding of the power supply directly on the PCB. A majority of Municipal and Industrial IoT devices will incorporate Wireless Connectivity, meaning that now the power supply may be in close proximity to the device antenna and TX/RX circuitry.

Both 20W AC-DC Power Supply models are compact in size (52.4mm L x 27.2mm W x 24mm H) and were manufactured with protections against Short Circuit, Overload, Over Voltage and Over Temperature. They provide high reliability with a one-year warranty.

Features & Benefits:

• Compact size, PCB mount

• Industry leading 300VAC Universal AC input

• RF friendly shielded case dramatically reduces emissions enabling close proximity placement to RF circuits and antennas

• 85°C Ambient Temperature Operation

• Protection: Short Circuit, Overload, Over Voltage, Over Temperature

• Free air Convection Cooling

• Isolation Class II

• No load power consumption < 0.1W

• 100% full load burn-in test

• High reliability

• 1 Year Warranty

Applications:

• Electronic Instruments

• Factory automation

• Electrical & Mechanical Equipment

RDI has been a supplier of finished products, subassemblies, electromechanical components and design services to a broad variety of markets and companies for three decades. RDI is located in New York with manufacturing facilities in China, where in-house tooling, SMT and through-hole PCB assembly, injection molding, and final product packaging capabilities are employed. RDI offers PCB design, firmware development, industrial design, HTML programming, software/hardware Quality Assurance programs, validation services and comprehensive materials management. RDI materials management can support both medium- and high-volume production.

New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor of RDI Electronics and also supplies its full line of Audio Alerts, Piezo Audio devices, Speakers, Headsets, Microphones, Switches, Connectors, Receptacles, Jacks, Plugs, Cables and Cable Assemblies.