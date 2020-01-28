tde equips NTT Technology Experience Lab with tML-24 and tML-32 cabling systems

Dortmund/Germany, January 28th, 2020. tde – trans data elektronik GmbH is now making its innovative plug-and-play cabling systems available at the NTT Technology Experience Lab in Frankfurt am Main. To this end, the network expert, together with its component partner Senko, has installed structured cabling based on its tML-24, tML-32 systems as well as the patch cable management system tPM in the central distributor and in selected manufacturer cabinets. The NTT Technology Experience Lab offers customers and partners a secure data centre environment and the necessary infrastructure to test and validate available cloud architectures flexibly and in real time at a good price. Existing and potential new customers of tde can see tde solutions in live operation on site after prior registration.

Cloud computing places special demands on data centre cabling. In view of huge amounts of data, network components must meet high requirements regarding high availability and reliability.

As part of the NTT Technology Experience Lab in Frankfurt, tde – trans data elektronik and its cooperation partner Senko are now helping companies to successfully test their digitisation projects, develop efficient cloud strategies and validate use cases. To this end, the network expert has implemented structured cabling in the central distributor and in selected manufacturer’s cabinets on the basis of its pre-assembled plug-and-play tML-24 and tML-32 cabling systems.

“Fast, secure and high-availability communication cabling is only possible with structured cabling”, says Andre Engel, Managing Director of tde, and continues: “Customers, interested companies, and partners can see and experience our prefabricated and modular cabling systems at first glance: very clean installation, particularly easy handling, high packing density as well as future-proof and investment-safe migration options up to currently 400G and more. The fact that we can introduce and present our innovative solutions in the NTT Technology Experience Lab shows that we are successfully perceived in the market as a technology leader in multi-fibre technology – a great confirmation of our know-how. The data centre is the perfect environment to show our powerful portfolio for high-speed applications in action”.

tML24- and tML-32: Up to 3072 fibres on one height unit with tML32

With the tML tde Modul Link systems, the packing density in the NTT Technology Experience Lab can be significantly increased and the cable volume reduced: In the patented modular tML cabling system tML-32, the rear cabling is based on an MPO 32 fibre connector for the first time. This allows transmission rates of up to 400G to be achieved with an enormous packing density. On the front, tde relies on Senko’s CS connector: the connectors, available with two fibres, are optimised for transmission rates of up to 400G in data centres. They score with a form factor that is up to 40 percent smaller than comparable LC duplex connectors.

With the tML-24, the complete rear cabling is based on the 24-fibre MPO connector. Since this connector offers twice the number of fibres compared to the identical 12-fibre MPO connector with two rows of twelve fibres each, it creates a more compact performance in the smallest space and, with the appropriate modules, enables transmission rates of currently 10G to 400G. As 96 MPO ports can be implemented on one height unit, up to 2,304 fibres are possible on one height unit when the tML 24 system is fully mounted, without any problems with loss budgets.

tPM patch cable management: More order and Green IT in the data centre

For the orderly and flexible routing of fibre optic and TP patch cables in the network distributor, tde installed the patented tPM patch cable management system: The three-part system consists of a 19-inch support plate on a height unit, a cable route bracket and foam inserts. It protects the patch cables from mechanical stress thanks to the integrated strain relief. In conjunction with the tML-24 and tML-32 systems, the tPM creates orderly structured and energy-efficient cablings with high packing densities in a compact space. New and rewiring is easier and defective or unneeded patch cords can be replaced or removed more easily. The improved cable management contributes to more efficient ventilation of the server rack and thus to more Green IT in the data centre.

Visitors welcome

The NTT Technology Experience Lab is open to existing and future tde customers with prior appointment via www.tde.de or Rainer Behr, Sales Consultant at tde.

The tML – tde Modular Link-System

tML is a patented, modular cabling system consisting of the three key components module, trunk cable and rack mount enclosure. The system components are 100 percent manufactured, pre-assembled and tested in Germany. They enable plug-and-play installation on site – especially in data centres, but also in industrial environments – within the shortest possible time. Heart of the system

are the rear MPO/MTP and Telco connectors, which can be used to connect at least six or twelve ports at a time. The fibre optic and TP modules can be used together in a module carrier with a very high port density. The tde offers its tML cabling system as a proven tML standard system and in the highly innovative variants tML Xtended, tML-24 and now tML-32 for extreme scalability and very easy migration to higher transmission rates such as 40G, 100G, 200G and 400G.