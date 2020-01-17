Indian Forest Service(Main) Examination-2019 result declared

On the basis of the results of the Indian Forest Services (Main) Examination, 2019 held by the Union Public Service Commission from 1st December to 8th December, 2019, the candidates with the under mentioned Roll Numbers have qualified for Personality Test for selection to the Indian Forest Service Examination-2019 (Group ‘A’).

Candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, EWS, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their Personality Test. The formats of SC/ST/OBC and PwBD certificates and TA Form, etc. can be downloaded from the website of the Commission. They are, therefore, advised to keep the said documents ready with them. Candidates seeking reservation/relaxation benefits available for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/Ex-servicemen must also produce original certificates dated earlier than the closing date of the application for Indian Forest Service Examination-2019 through Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019 i.e. 19.03.2019. Candidates seeking reservation/relaxation benefits available for EWS must produce original Income