Concession Agreement signed for construction of Z-Morh tunnel in J&K

A Concession Agreement was signed today for completing the 6.5 km long Z-Morh tunnel in J<K in the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport < Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari. MoS Road Transport < Highways Gen (Retd) Dr V K Singh, Secretary Road Transport < Highways Shri Sanjiv Ranjan, and other senior officers from the Ministry and NHIDCL were present on the occasion.

Shri Keshav Kumar Pathak, MD-NHIDCL exchanging agreement documents with Shri Sista Prasad, Executice Vice President of the concessionaire for construction of Z-Morh Tunnel in J<K in the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport < Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari, MoS Road Transport < Highways Gen (Retd) Dr V K Singh and Secretary Road Transport < Maintenance Period of 15 years from the Completion Date. The earlier contract is being foreclosed in terms of Ministry ‘Guidelines Principles for Resolution of Stuck National Highway Projects’ dated 09.03.2019.