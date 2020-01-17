KVIC approves Khadi Rumal Stitching charges for Women working at KVIC centre Nagrota (J&K)

In line with the suggestions of Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Shri Nitin Gadkari on December 17, 2019 while launching sale of ‘Khadi Rumal’ being stitched by militancy affected women of Jammu and Kashmir (at Nagrota near Jammu), Chairman KVIC, Shri VK Saxena has approved the enhancement of wages from Rs. 2 to Rs. 3 per piece w.e.f. 1st Jan 2020.

Quite noticeably, each women artisan at Nagrota used to earn around Rs. 170 – Rs. 200 stitching 85-90 Khadi Rumals on an average working 4 hours per day. Now with revised wages, each woman will earn around Rs. 250 – Rs. 300 per day, thus increasing their income by around 50%. Since the launch on 17th December 2019, approximately 30,000 Khadi Rumals have been sold by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). Nagrota a centre has been established by KVIC to provide employment to local women.

Highlighting this as a major step towards nation building, Chairman KVIC, Shri VK Saxena said, “Since the inception of this training center, the intention of KVIC has been to promote ‘Khadi Rumal’ and contribute meaningfully to the families of militancy affected areas of J<K. Currently the stitching center has a production capacity of 10,000 ‘Khadi Rumals’ per day stitched by 130 women artisans.”

Speaking about the initiative, Shri VK Saxena said, “‘Khadi Rumal’ is a symbol of trust that the women in militancy affected areas residing in Nagrota, have on the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Modi, who is working towards ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. Currently we have been able to employ 130 women and as the sale of Khadi Rumal increases, we plan to reach out and empower 4000 women of this area.”

White Khadi Rumal, made of pure cotton, is being sold across various Khadi outlets in India. To increase the outreach and availability of these Rumals PayTM has agreed to sell 2 Crore pieces of ‘Khadi Rumals’ with the help of its online platforms.

Outlining the impact potential of this initiative, Saxena said, “We have targeted to sell 5 Crore pieces of Khadi Rumal by 2020. To create 5 Crore pieces of Khadi Rumal, around 15 Lakh Kg’s of cotton will be consumed and it will require 25 lakh man-days of spinning, 12.5 lakh man-days of weaving and around 7.5 lakh man-days for cutting, stitching and packaging of Rumals. Thus creating 44 lakh man-days of livelihood, yielding wages amounting to Rs. 88 Crores for various artisans”, Saxena said.