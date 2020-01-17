Network Print Management: Control every printed document

Usefulsoft announces the release of the upgrade to its renowned Remote Queue Manager 6.0. This potent print job manager dramatically extends printout management options and allows better control of print workload across networks. With its help, users can not only learn the status and the number of jobs for each printer, they can also easily manage print jobs and preview documents along with their properties. Whether a print server or a desktop, your system can access and manage printers and their pending jobs from a single program’s window.

‘Remote Queue Manager allows closer control over what and when is printed in a network,’ says Alex Egorov, CEO of UsefulSoft. ‘The network support makes it most effective for print workload balancing. The print server settings cover everything from port configurations to the paper size and the printer drivers. You can also configure event logs and notifications for both local and remote clients. As a result, a print management system responds to emerging problems faster and better provides for cost control. On the other hand, Remote Queue Manager offers a clear, intuitive interface and can replace the standard spool in a local system. The benefit of such replacement is a wider access and better management of print jobs in the queue. Users will see more detailed information including the number of pages, size, color, and other print settings. It is possible to preview any file in the queue before it is sent to the printer. So, both corporate and home users can benefit from Remote Queue Manager.’

Remote Queue Manager combines easy print management and file preview options. Available from both the context menu and the toolbar, instant preview gives access to all print jobs in a network. The preview window shows a print job in an image format. Here you can also export the job to a file. Besides, in a separate window you can edit the job’s properties including priority, scheduled time and receivers of notification. Just one copy of Remote Queue Manger on a client or a server allows coordinating print jobs of a whole office. From the program’s main window it is possible to copy or move print jobs between printers. This should balance the workload and ensure smooth, unbroken performance on printers across a network. The remote printer control provides additional management capabilities. It allows changing the status of a printer from the same program’s window.

Remote Queue Manager Features at a Glance

– Print Folders

– Remote control for any network printer

– View of the status and the detailed list of jobs for each printer

– Copy and move print jobs in a network and locally

– Preview of a print job

– Property edit for any print job

– Print job export into EMF, WMF, BMP and JPG- Print server detailed configuration

– Detailed print job information (name, number of pages, number of copies, size, time and date, paper size, priority, color mode, duplex mode and other).