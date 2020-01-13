PM condoles the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation. He was a beacon of peace for our region and the world.

Sultan Qaboos was a true friend of India and provided strong leadership for developing a vibrant strategic partnership between India and Oman. I will always cherish the warmth and affection I received from him. May his soul rest in peace”, the Prime Minister said.

