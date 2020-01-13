PM condoles demise of Dr. M Chidananda Murthy

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of Dr. M Chidananda Murthy.

“Dr. M Chidananda Murthy was a doyen of culture and literature. His passion towards Kannada language was noteworthy and so were his efforts to preserve unique aspects of our rich history. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti”, the Prime Minister said.

Dr. M Chidananda Murthy was a doyen of culture and literature. His passion towards Kannada language was noteworthy and so were his efforts to preserve unique aspects of our rich history. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 11, 2020