Ordinance promulgated for amendment of MMDR Act and CMSP Act; paves way for growth in Coal and Mining sector

The ordinance for amendment in the MMDR Act 1957 and the CMSP Act 2015 has been promulgated. The Union Cabinet had earlier approved the amendments intending to open up new areas of growth in the coal < 8A(6) of the MMDR Act, deemed to have acquired all valid rights/ approvals/ clearances/ licenses and the like; for a period of two years and can start mining operation without loss of time. Seamless continuance of mining operations is in public interest as this will prevent disruption in supply of raw material (mineral) to the industries.

The above amendments (1,2