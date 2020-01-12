ZW3D 2020: Design and Manufacture Complex Products More Easily

GUANGZHOU, CHINA: December 5, 2019 – ZWSOFT today announced the new release of its flagship all-in-one CAD/CAM solution ZW3D 2020. Packed with tons of new capabilities and enhancements in CAD/Mold/CAM modules, ZW3D 2020 enables you to design and manufacture complex products more easily.

Inheriting the idea of tackling more complex product design since the last version, ZW3D 2020 has been significantly improved in modeling features, platform capability for higher efficiency and stability, and assembly functions, which are key factors to support complicated design and manufacturing tasks. Thanks to a more robust platform, industrial applications have been greatly expanded also, especially in mold design and electrode design, further satisfying multiple needs of different industries. New capabilities in the CAM module are worth anticipating too. The upgraded turning tools, new strategies in 2-3 axis milling, enhanced verification tools… all take ZW3D CAM to a new level.

Among numerous new capabilities in ZW3D 2020, the most shining ones are:

Product design

– New Rough Offset enables you to flexibly create a set of offset surfaces based on the product model, accelerating your casting, packaging, and sheet metal design.

– PARTsolutions add-in has been upgraded with 17 newly-added national standards. Now, you can easily insert standard parts to meet the production requirements of different countries.

– Assembly has also been upgraded to deliver more flexibility and efficiency.

Mold design

– Library commands have been enriched. The newly-added tools like Positive Screw, Rings, Wedge Lock, Spring, etc. enable users to insert and modify standard parts with ease, speeding up your mold design.

– Electrode tools are more abundant, making electrode design a much easier job.

– Creating cooling systems is much faster.

CAM design

– Turning capabilities have been expanded. Groove Round tool is supported for roughing and finishing. Tool modifications can be previewed intuitively in Tool manager. Moreover, cutting depth for part-off operation can be customized now.

– 2 to 3-axis milling has also been upgraded. Surface Engraving has been added to 2-axis milling to conduct lettering and remove burrs of parts.

– New Full Machine Simulation supports simulating the actual machining process by taking the kinematic models of machines into account, helping you detect potential issues and ensure manufacturability.

Accolades from testers

Since the release of ZW3D 2020 Beta to the public in September, 2019, over a thousand of testers have explored the new features in ZW3D 2020.

Find ZW3D from here: https://www.zwsoft.com/