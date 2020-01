The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate 107th Indian Science Congress at University of Agricultural Sciences, GKVK, Bengaluru on Friday 3 January 2020. Prime Minister Modi will deliver the inaugural address on the occasion and also launch I-STEM Portal on the occasion. The Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri B. S. Yediyurappa and other dignitaries including Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan will be present on the occasion.