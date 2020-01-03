Exchange Rate Notification No.01/2020 – Customs (N.T.)

In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), and in supersession of the notification of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs No.91/2019-CUSTOMS (N.T.), dated 19th December, 2019 except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs hereby determines that the rate of exchange of conversion of each of the foreign currencies specified in column (2) of each of Schedule I and Schedule II annexed hereto, into Indian currency or vice versa, shall, with effect from 3rd January, 2020, be the rate mentioned against it in the corresponding entry in column (3) thereof, for the purpose of the said section, relating to imported and export goods.
SCHEDULE-I
Sl.No.
Foreign Currency
Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees
(1)
(2)
(3)
(a)
(b)
(For Imported Goods)
(For Exported Goods)
1.
Australian Dollar
51.15
48.90
2.
Bahraini Dinar
195.25
183.15
3.
Canadian Dollar
55.90
53.90
4.
Chinese Yuan
10.40
10.05
5.
Danish Kroner
10.90
10.50
6.
EURO
81.50
78.45
7.
Hong Kong Dollar
9.30
9.00
8.
Kuwaiti Dinar
243.05
227.60
9.
New Zealand Dollar
49.25
47.00
10.
Norwegian Kroner
8.25
7.95
11.
Pound Sterling
95.85
92.55
12.
Qatari Riyal
20.10
18.85
13.
Saudi Arabian Riyal
19.65
18.40
14.
Singapore Dollar
53.90
52.05
15.
South African Rand
5.25
4.95
16.
Swedish Kroner
7.75
7.50
17.
Swiss Franc
75.05
72.15
18.
Turkish Lira
12.35
11.60
19.
UAE Dirham
20.05
18.80
20.
US Dollar
72.15
70.45
SCHEDULE-II
Sl.No.
Foreign Currency
Rate of exchange of 100 units of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees
(1)
(2)
(3)
(a)
(b)
(For Imported Goods)
(For Export Goods)
1.
Japanese Yen
66.85
64.35
2.
Korean Won
6.35
5.95