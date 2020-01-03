Bye Election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council by the members of respective Legislative Assembly (MLAs)

There is one casual vacancy in the Maharashtra Legislative Council by the members of respective Legislative Assembly. The details of the vacancy are as follow:
S.No
Name of Member
Type of Elections
Cause of vacancy
Term up to
1.
Shri Munde, Dhananjay Panditrao
By MLAs
Elected in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on 24.10.2019 (Afternoon)
07.07.2022
2. The Commission has decided to hold bye-election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council by the Member of the respective Legislative Assembly to fill the above mentioned vacancy as per the following schedule: –
S.No.
Subject of Programme
Dates and Days
Issue of Notifications
07th January, 2020 (Tuesday)
Last Date of making nominations
14th January, 2020 (Tuesday)
Scrutiny of nominations
15th January, 2020 (Wednesday)
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures
17th January, 2020 (Friday)
Date of Poll
24th January, 2020 (Friday)
Hours of Poll
9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.
Counting of Votes
24th January, 2020 (Friday) at 5.00 p.m.
Date before which election shall be completed
28th January 2020 (Tuesday)