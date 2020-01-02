PM to visit Karnataka on 2nd and 3rd January 2020

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, will visit Karnataka on 2nd and 3rd January 2020.

At Tumkur, He will visit the Sree Siddaganga Mutt, where he will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of Foundation Stone for a memorial museum of Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji.

The Prime Minister will offer prayers and also plant a sapling at the Mutt. The Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri B. S. Yeddyurappa and other dignitaries including Sh. Siddalingeshwara Swamy will be present on the occasion.

Prime Minister will address the gathering.