28 UIDAI-run Aadhaar Seva Kendras operational across the country

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has opened 28 Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASK) as part of its plan to open 114 stand-alone Aadhaar Enrolments & Update Centres across the country. These are in addition to about 38,000 Aadhaar enrolment centers run by Banks, Post Offices and State Governments.

These ASKs which are open on all days of the week, have so far catered to over 3 Lakh residents of which a sizeable number are Divyang persons.

These centres have a capacity to handle up to 1,000 enrolments and update requests per day and are operational from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They are closed only on public holidays. UIDAI plans to set up 114 Aadhaar Seva Kendras in 53 cities across the country.

While Aadhaar enrolment is free, a nominal charge of Rs.50 is payable for updating details like adding mobile number to Aadhaar, updating address, etc.

The list of 28 Aadhaar Seva Kendras operational in different parts of the country is given below:

S. No.

City Name

ASK Address

1

Agra

Sanjay Place

2

Bengaluru

Next to Pai Vista Convention Center, Near South End Circle

3

Bhopal

Danish Nagar

4

Bhopal

Maharana Pratap Nagar

5

Chandigarh

Sector – 17A

6

Chennai

Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Koyembedu

7

Dehradun

Niranjanpur, GMS Road

8

Dehradun

Race Course

9

Delhi

Akshardham Metro Station Building

10

Delhi

Inderlok Metro Mall

11

Delhi

Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Near Mohan Estate Metro Station

12

Dhanbad

Univista Tower, Sector – I, Saraidhela, Near Big Bazar

13

Guwahati

Lachit Nagar, Ulubari

14

Hisar

Metropolis Mall, Delhi Road

15

Hubli

Classic Enclave, Chitguppi Park, Behind Kotak Mahindra Bank, Club Road

16

Hyderabad

Reliance Cyber Ville, Vittal Rao Nagar, Madhapur

17

Jaipur

Orbit Mall, Ajmer Road, Civil Lines Metro Station

18

Kolkata

Asyst Park, Sector-V, Bidhannagar

19

Lucknow

Ratan Square, Vidhan Sabha Marg, Lalbagh

20

Mysuru

CCK Complex, Kalidasa Road, Vijayanagar 1st Stage

21

Nagpur

Bilquis Plaza, Passport Office Building, Sadiqabad, Mankapur

22

Patna

Sai Tower, New Dak Bunglow Road, Near Hotel Utsav

23

Raipur

Shyam Plaza, Pandri Bus Stand, Main Road, Pandri

24

Ranchi

Estate Plaza, Behind Mangal Tower, Near Kantatoli Chowk, Kokar Road

25

Ranchi

The Galaxia Mall, Near Piska Mor, Opp. Kali Mandir, Ratu Road

26

Shimla

C.K. Mall, ISBT Tutikandi, Tutikandi

27

Silvassa

Shradha Complex, Near HDFC Bank, Amli Industrial Area

28

Vijayawada

Opp Municipal Water Tank, Labbipet

The Aadhaar Seva Kendra has an efficient token management system which guides residents to relevant stages of the enrolment/update process in a hassle-free manner.

As these centres are air-conditioned and designed with adequate seating capacity, residents who have been provided a token will not have to stand in queue.