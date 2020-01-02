28 UIDAI-run Aadhaar Seva Kendras operational across the country

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has opened 28 Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASK) as part of its plan to open 114 stand-alone Aadhaar Enrolments & Update Centres across the country. These are in addition to about 38,000 Aadhaar enrolment centers run by Banks, Post Offices and State Governments.
These ASKs which are open on all days of the week, have so far catered to over 3 Lakh residents of which a sizeable number are Divyang persons.
These centres have a capacity to handle up to 1,000 enrolments and update requests per day and are operational from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They are closed only on public holidays. UIDAI plans to set up 114 Aadhaar Seva Kendras in 53 cities across the country.
While Aadhaar enrolment is free, a nominal charge of Rs.50 is payable for updating details like adding mobile number to Aadhaar, updating address, etc.
The list of 28 Aadhaar Seva Kendras operational in different parts of the country is given below:
S. No.
City Name
ASK Address
1
Agra
Sanjay Place
2
Bengaluru
Next to Pai Vista Convention Center, Near South End Circle
3
Bhopal
Danish Nagar
4
Bhopal
Maharana Pratap Nagar
5
Chandigarh
Sector – 17A
6
Chennai
Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Koyembedu
7
Dehradun
Niranjanpur, GMS Road
8
Dehradun
Race Course
9
Delhi
Akshardham Metro Station Building
10
Delhi
Inderlok Metro Mall
11
Delhi
Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Near Mohan Estate Metro Station
12
Dhanbad
Univista Tower, Sector – I, Saraidhela, Near Big Bazar
13
Guwahati
Lachit Nagar, Ulubari
14
Hisar
Metropolis Mall, Delhi Road
15
Hubli
Classic Enclave, Chitguppi Park, Behind Kotak Mahindra Bank, Club Road
16
Hyderabad
Reliance Cyber Ville, Vittal Rao Nagar, Madhapur
17
Jaipur
Orbit Mall, Ajmer Road, Civil Lines Metro Station
18
Kolkata
Asyst Park, Sector-V, Bidhannagar
19
Lucknow
Ratan Square, Vidhan Sabha Marg, Lalbagh
20
Mysuru
CCK Complex, Kalidasa Road, Vijayanagar 1st Stage
21
Nagpur
Bilquis Plaza, Passport Office Building, Sadiqabad, Mankapur
22
Patna
Sai Tower, New Dak Bunglow Road, Near Hotel Utsav
23
Raipur
Shyam Plaza, Pandri Bus Stand, Main Road, Pandri
24
Ranchi
Estate Plaza, Behind Mangal Tower, Near Kantatoli Chowk, Kokar Road
25
Ranchi
The Galaxia Mall, Near Piska Mor, Opp. Kali Mandir, Ratu Road
26
Shimla
C.K. Mall, ISBT Tutikandi, Tutikandi
27
Silvassa
Shradha Complex, Near HDFC Bank, Amli Industrial Area
28
Vijayawada
Opp Municipal Water Tank, Labbipet
The Aadhaar Seva Kendra has an efficient token management system which guides residents to relevant stages of the enrolment/update process in a hassle-free manner.
As these centres are air-conditioned and designed with adequate seating capacity, residents who have been provided a token will not have to stand in queue.