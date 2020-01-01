Air Marshal MSG Menon VSM assumes charge as Air Officer-in-Charge Administration

Air Marshal MSG Menon VSM takes over as Air Officer-in-Charge Administration of Indian Air Force with effect from 01 Jan 2020.

Air Marshal MSG Menon VSM was commissioned in Administrative branch of IAF in Dec 1982. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Calicut University.

He has undergone Higher Air Command Course from College of Air Warfare. He is an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College Wellington and the prestigious National Defence College.

The Air Marshal is a Cat ‘AYE’ Air Traffic Controller and has commanded an operational radar unit at a major flying station. He was a member of the first UN Mission to Sudan. He has tenanted the appointments of Chief Administrative Officer at a major AF Station and Director at National Defence University. He has served as the Commandant of the prestigious Air Force Administrative College, Coimbatore and Principal Director Ops (Air Traffic Services). On promotion to Air Vice Marshal, he tenanted the appointment of Assistant Chief Of Air Staff (Org < Ceremonial) and Assistant Chief of Air Staff (AF Works).

Prior to taking over as Air Officer-in-Charge Administration, he was the Director General (Works < Ceremonials) at Air HQ.

For his distinguished service, the Air Marshal was commended by the VCAS in the year 2007. He was awarded Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) by the Hon’ble President of India in the year 2016.

He is married to Mrs. Lakshmi Menon and they are blessed with a daughter who is a micro biologist and is married.