LSoft Technologies launches Active@ UNFORMAT 9

September 25, 2019 — LSoft Technologies launches the latest version of Active@ UNFORMAT 9, the popular data recovery solution. The new edition provides several improvements to boost the chances of a successful operation and simplify the data recovery process. Included in this update is an overhauled recovery kernel with many tweaks and bug fixes to improve performance. NTFS recovery processes have also seen improvements with added support for volumes located in Windows Storage Spaces and on drives and partitions formatted with 4 KB sector sizes. New file signatures have also been added to support searching for Canon Raw Image (CR3) and Finale Notation (MUSX) files when recovering data.

Users of Professional editions will also have access to the latest version of Active@ Boot Disk, a self-contained boot environment used for safely recovering data from the system hard drive. This now supports PCI-E and M.2 NVMe solid-state drives, and it provides a new WinPE environment based on Windows 10 1903.

Whether you’ve lost data due to a hardware failure, malware infection, or a hardware failure, Active@ UNFORMAT gives you the best chances possible of getting back your lost files and partitions intact. It supports all the major file systems supported by Windows, Linux, and MacOS, and it works with all writable digital storage media, including memory cards, external drives, and internal hard drives and solid-state drives.

Pricing and Availability

PERSONAL: a single license assigned to the individual’s name that may be used for up to 3 PCs in one household.

UNFORMAT Personal ($29)

UNFORMAT PRO Personal + Active@ Boot Disk Lite ($39)

CORPORATE: a license for commercial use in a business, academic, or government environment.

UNFORMAT Corporate ($49)

UNFORMAT PRO Corporate + Active@ Boot Disk Lite($59)

ENTERPRISE: provides unlimited licensing for corporation at any physical location.

UNFORMAT Enterprise ($1499)

Get started with Active@ UNFORMAT 9.0.2 today by downloading the demo at http://www.unformat.com/index.html.