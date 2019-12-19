Expansion of Network in North America – Asahi Kasei America Opens New Marketing Base in Novi, Michigan

Düsseldorf, December 19, 2019 – Asahi Kasei is accelerating its marketing activities to-wards the automotive industry. Its regional headquarter in North America, Asahi Kasei America, has just opened an office in Novi, Michigan, to strengthen its marketing functions in North America, mainly in the automotive field.

Mobility is identified as a priority field in Asahi Kasei’s medium-term management initiative “Cs+ for Tomorrow 2021”, published in May 2019. In North America, the Japanese technology company manufactures and sells compound resins, battery separators, electronic components and fiber materials for the automotive interior as well as provides technical support to customers in the automotive industry. Many products have been adopted by major automobile manufacturers in the region.

In 2017, Asahi Kasei introduced its AKXY™ concept car showcasing 27* of the company’s materials and technologies (*increased to 37 in August 2018). In May 2019, Asahi Kasei unveiled AKXY™ POD, a vehicle interior mockup to demonstrate the company’s concept for the future of passenger comfort and safety inside vehicles.

By concentrating the company’s automotive marketing functions in Novi close to Detroit, the center of the North American automotive industry, Asahi Kasei will continue to propose innovative products that meet rapidly changing market needs. “This new office will give us a place to connect and collaborate with our different automotive businesses in North America, OEMs and Tier Ones. This is the next chapter in our Automotive Growth Plan in North America”, said John W. Moyer, Senior Executive Officer of Asahi Kasei Corp. and Chief Strategic Officer of Asahi Kasei America, Inc.

In addition to mobility, there are many other potential growth fields in North America. To accelerate new business creation, Asahi Kasei America will continue to strengthen its marketing function in collaboration with the Marketing & Innovation unit of Asahi Kasei Corp. which was established in April 2019.