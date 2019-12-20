LSoft Technologies releases Active@ ISO Manager version 7

September 6, 2019 — LSoft Technologies is proud to announce the launch of a new edition of its popular Active@ ISO Manager software. Version 7 is now available completely free with no registration necessary. This latest update also provides functionality improvements and simplified ISO management.

What are ISO files, and why do they matter?

You’ve probably encountered ISO files before. They’ve long been an industry standard format for storing and managing optical drive data. An ISO file is a complete, byte-by-byte snapshot of all the data on an optical disk, such as a CD, DVD, or Blu-ray. Widely used for storing, migrating, and authoring optical disk content, the format is supported by virtually every modern operating system.

These days, most computer users encounter ISO images when they want to buy, download, and install a new edition of Windows from Microsoft’s website. If you want to perform a clean installation of any operating system (not just Windows) or install it on a brand new computer or hard drive, then you will need to create a bootable disk. Disk images are readily available online in the ISO format, but first need to be burned to a disk before you can use them. You can’t simply copy them over either – you need specialized software to do the job. That’s where Active@ ISO Manager comes in.

Active@ ISO Manager does more than just burn ISO images to optical disk formats; it also works the other way around by letting you create ISO files from existing optical disks. This is invaluable if you want to migrate data over from a large collection of disks to a more modern data storage medium. Command line parameters also let users automate the process, which is ideal for larger projects.

Get started today by downloading it at http://ntfs.com/iso_file_manager.htm