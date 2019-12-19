ScaleUp 360° Cognitive Business Automation: Reach your target group and increase your lead pipeline

Berlin, December 19, 2019

As a Business Partner of ScaleUp360° Cognitive Business Automation you present your solutions or tools in the field of RPA, AI and automation intelligence to an exclusive community of executives and budget holders – directly from your desk. Use the innovative webinar format for live demonstrations or case studies in order to present your expertise in front of an exclusive community of business prospects.

Join the ScaleUp 360° Cognitive Business Automation as a business partner to explore specific market verticals, market your products and gain brand exposure to your target audience.

Who is attending the ScaleUp 360° Cognitive Business Automation?

ScaleUp 360° Cognitive Business Automation is a digital event in English adapted for experts and decision makers in the fields RPA, AI and Automation Intelligence. The attendees get insights to innovative concepts in the field, can learn how to cope with their challenges and discuss with colleagues about their wants and needs.

Why you should join the ScaleUp 360° Cognitive Business Automation as a business partner?

– Improve your lead nurturing and lead generation with this highly effective webinar format.

– Increase your brand awareness by showcasing your latest products or business solutions to the leading decision makers in the HR community. This will drive demand among your target market.

– Get in touch with potential customers throughout the Q&A session and promote your business as a thought leader to the community.

What’s the concept behind ScaleUp 360°?

The concept of ScaleUp 360° brings together industry experts, global thought leaders and senior executives from the world”s leading intelligent businesses – online! It”s a digital event where all webinars and presentations are held via a digital platform. Attendees can watch all presentations online in front of their desk or on their mobile devices – and even on-demand after the event. Use our webinar platform and deliver live demos to present your solutions to an audience of decision-makers with budget responsibility. Find all relevant information regarding these online events here: https://www.scale-up-360.com.