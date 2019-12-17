DataNumen Releases Powerful, Affordable RAR Repair Software

DataNumen has released DataNumen RAR Repair version 2.7, a powerful Windows utility that repairs corrupted or damaged RAR files. Using advanced proprietary technologies to scan the damaged RAR archives, DataNumen RAR Repair recovers as many files as possible and minimizes data loss due to file corruption. The software works with all versions of WinRAR archive files, including the very latest WinRAR 5.x releases.

Unlike most data recovery applications, the trial version of DataNumen RAR Repair will scan the damaged RAR or SFX archives and tell you exactly which files it can locate and recover. Before purchasing the RAR recovery software, you will know exactly how successful your data recovery efforts will be. In addition, DataNumen will refund your order if any competitive data recovery program can recover more data than DataNumen RAR Repair.

DataNumen RAR Repair includes all of the features that business people expect in a professional data recovery application. The software supports all versions of RAR and SFX files, and can comfortably process password-protected archives.

It’s simple to identify individual corrupted files and restore them. Alternatively, point to the damaged archive, and DataNumen RAR Repair will recover all of the damaged files. DataNumen RAR Repair works with modern drives as well as out-of-date media like floppy disks and Zip disks. No files are too large for DataNumen RAR Repair to process; it can handle files as large as 17 billion GB.

DataNumen RAR Repair is fully integrated with Windows Explorer, allowing users to right-click an archive and access the repair software immediately from the context menu. Drag and drop operations are supported, along with command-line batch processing.

In addition to providing DataNumen RAR Repair, the company also has a professional data recovery service that is available to business people and forensic specialists. Upload the corrupted RAR or SFX archives to DataNumen’s FTP server, and the company’s engineers can help analyze and repair your data.

Whether you’re a business person who needs to restore critical information from a RAR archive that has become corrupted, an educator who needs to access data from damaged archives from years past, or a law enforcement official who needs to access data that has been destroyed accidentally or intentionally, DataNumen RAR Repair has the tools that you need.

DataNumen RAR Repair version 2.7 runs under Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10 as well as Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019. The cost of the program is free for personal use or $49.95 for business use, and there are volume discounts available. For more information, visit www.datanumen.com/rar-repair/