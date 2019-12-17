Price Tip: XZENT Infotainer X-522

XZENT (http://www.xzent.com/), a brand of the Swiss car media specialists ACR, has stood for good quality products at attractive prices for years. With the X-522, XZENT now has a 2-DIN infotainer with Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto in its product range. The German Car & HiFi magazine has tested the moniceiver in issue 01/2020, and is extremely impressed. On account of its outstanding price/performance, the X-522 is awarded a ‘Price tip’ accolade.

Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto are at present the most popular functions for using smartphones in the car in comfort. A “moniceiver at a really good price” that supports both functions “perfectly” is the verdict of the Car & HiFi tech journalists on the new X-522. Simply install Apple CarPlay or Android Auto from the appropriate app store on your mobile phone, dock the smartphone with the infotainer via USB, and that’s it. “The user interface of the X-522 can now be configured with the desired apps. Display and control of the apps are fast and reliable from the touchscreen of the XZENT. Operation is ideally optimized for use while driving, with even voice commands being possible via Siri or the Google Assistant.”

But the other functions of XZENT can also be comfortably used according to Car & HiFi thanks to the “well-arranged layout” and “clear menus” with large buttons. “The capacitive 17.1 cm / 6.75″ touchscreen responds quickly and reliably to every finger touch” is what the journalists say about the touch-sensitive display. They were also impressed by its high brightness level, clarity, brilliant images and video quality.

The multimedia and communication functions of the X-522 were also able to excite the testers: most of all the integrated DAB+ tuner with its “useful comfort functions” like DAB-DAB / DAB-FM Service Following, Comfort Scan, Slideshow and DLS Text. “The reception is crystal clear, and the automatic station list makes operation very comfortable”, according to the tech journalists. Even an active DAB+ antenna is included in the kit, so is an external Bluetooth microphone.

Integrated FM tuner, Bluetooth for hands-free calling and music streaming, media playback via USB, 8-band graphic equalizer, camera input and video output, as well as a connection for the steering wheel remote control make the X-522 an “attractively priced” total infotainment package.

“With Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, digital radio, two USB connections and Bluetooth, the XZENT X-522 offers smartphone connectivity and features, which are otherwise hard to find in this price category”, is the concluding verdict of the experienced Car & HiFi testers. They award the X-522 the ‘Price tip’ accolade.