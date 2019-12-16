Catana Capital: New collaboration with Life Science AI pioneer Innoplexus

Frankfurt am Main, December 16, 2019: As a pioneer in the application of Big Data and AI for quantitative asset management, Catana Capital is always open to collaborate with other innovators in the space in order to develop new innovative investment strategies. After a successful first year of the Data Intelligence Fund and the recent launch of overlay strategies for institutional investors, Catana Capital has now partnered with Innoplexus, a leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions in the Life Science sector.

Innoplexus has proven to provide deep insights into the Life Sciences data universe and especially the assessment of outcomes of clinical trials, which, combined with Catana Capital”s know how and experience in quantitative asset management, will form the basis for a successful joint venture. Innoplexus” proprietary use of artificial intelligence and machine learning fits perfectly into Catana Capital”s strategy to further scale its revolutionary new investment strategy based on independent trading signals in the area of European pharmaceutical equities, where both companies will work together on an exclusive basis.

Catana Capital”s innovative Data Intelligence Fund (ISIN: DE000A2H9A76) has met all expectations since its launch and the additional approach into the pharma sector is a solid diversification within the fund which will further contribute to its success.