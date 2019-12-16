ActivTrak Named “User Behavior Analytic Platform of the Year”

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 2, 2019 – ActivTrak, a cloud-based user activity monitoring software provider, today announced that it has been named the winner of the “User Behavior Analytics Platform of the Year” award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market today.

The most common insider threats are typically associated with current or former employees, contractors, and partners who have access to an organization’s network, system, or data and intentionally or unintentionally misuse that access to negatively impact the organization.

ActivTrak’s contextual user activity monitoring (UAM) solution enables organizations to monitor, record, analyze, and “see” exactly what users are doing, providing a critical security layer that complements traditional infrastructure-based security. Unlike traditional UAM solutions, ActivTrak derives rich activity insights and analytics from human behavior by connecting actions, context, and intent across the digital workplace. A free version of the award-winning solution can be configured in minutes to provide immediate visibility.

“Our contextual UAM product is a powerful and simple solution that helps thousands of small to medium-sized organizations proactively mitigate security risks through increased transparency and encourage responsible, productive user behavior,” said Rita Selvaggi, CEO of ActivTrak. “We are extremely proud of this 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award in recognition of our efforts. It is a testament to the ingenuity and hard work of the entire ActivTrak team.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“For SMBs in particular, there is a lack of simple and affordable security tools that address the analysis of insider threat activity and incident response, leaving them at greater risk,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “ActivTrak is delivering a compelling solution to address this by empowering organizations to dramatically improve security, compliance, and productivity. We are thrilled to recognize ActivTrak as a 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winner and congratulate them on their well-deserved success and industry recognition.”

Visit https://activtrak.com/ to find more information and try it for free.