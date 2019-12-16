LSoft Technologies launches Active@ Password Changer 10

September 26, 2019: LSoft Technologies, an industry leader in data recovery and disk imaging software, is proud to announce the launch of a new version of its popular password changer for Windows PCs. Designed for recovering local administrator and user accounts from Windows 2000 through Windows 10 and MS-DOS and its various derivatives, Active@ Password Changer 10 sports many new improvements and changes.

In addition to several minor improvements to password recovery logic, there are also entirely new versions of Active@ Boot Disk and Active@ Boot Disk Creator included in the package. Active@ Boot Disk has been moved over to the latest build of WinPE, the Windows preinstallation environment. It is now based on Windows 10 build 1903 for a modern and user-friendly experience that will be instantly familiar to any Windows 10 user.

Another improvement has seen Bootable Disk Creator provide the option to skip formatting the removable media to save time. Active@ Boot Disk now provides full support for accessing and working with SATA, PCI-E, and M.2 NVMe solid-state drives in its self-contained bootable environment. Desktop shortcuts and other customized settings can now be saved to the same USB drive or other external media and restored automatically on the next boot.

If you’ve forgotten the password for a local administrator or user account on Windows 2000 through Windows 10, you can now reset it easily with this valuable little tool. It also provides the means to display all SAM files and back up the registry. Download the free demo version of Active@ Password Changer 10 today at https://www.password-changer.com/index.html.

About LSoft Technologies

LSoft Technologies Inc. is a privately owned Canadian software company based in Mississauga, Canada. Since inception, our goal was to create world’s leading data recovery, security and backup solutions, by providing rock solid performance, innovation, and unparalleled customer service.