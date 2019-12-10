Prostage presents the WAHryTone

Prostage presents a brand new effects device: The WAHryTone!

The Prostage WAHryTone is first and foremost a pure analog WahWah with extended effect range. The adjustable frequency range of the WAHryTone extends into the baritone range. But the WAHryTone can vary your tone also as a Contour Boost, Treble Boost, Tremolo and Volume pedal. Thanks to the various adjustable parameters, you can create your own Signature Wah and save up to 128 different effect settings. The signal path of the WAHryTone is purely analog, using a yellow Fasel coil for the WahWah effect. Thus the WAHryTone offers the best of two worlds: Analog heart, digital brain!

– Pure analog audio circuit (using a Fasel Coil)

– 18 volt operation

– Controlled via app, expression pedal and MIDI

– Auto Wah and Tremolo function with tap tempo

– Auto enable function

– 128 different sounds can be stored

– Easy creation of presets, using the Prostage Remote Control app

The WAHryTone also offers various auto-Wah modes; e.g. a dynamic Wah where the effect responds to velocity. The WAHryTone is controlled with an external expression pedal or via MIDI and can therefore also be used as a rack Wah. The advantage of a rack mounted effects unit is obvious, because you need several meters of guitar cable less and the associated sound and dynamic losses are omitted.

You can simply adjust the effect parameters and store presets using the Prostage Remote Control App (iOs + Android). And finally, the WAHryTone comes with a tuner which is displayed on your mobile phone, tablet or the large Prostage Tuner & Text display.