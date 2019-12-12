Quark to InDesign CC 2020 macOS/Win: Markzware Q2ID InDesign Plugins

SANTA ANA, California, November 7, 2019 — Markzware, leading developer of file conversion software and desktop publishing tools, announces the addition of Q2ID® InDesign plugins that support Adobe InDesign CC 2020 for macOS Catalina and Windows, for Quark to InDesign file conversion. The Q2ID bundle also contains plug-ins for versions of InDesign prior to CC 2020.

Markzware’s Q2ID provides an easy method to convert QuarkXPress to InDesign. Q2ID will convert QXP documents, along with layout details, including colors, fonts, images, text, and more, into a new, editable INDD document.

Q2ID user, Jeff Schalles, stated, “This converter [Q2ID] is the best thing since sliced bread! It works quickly and seamlessly. I’ve converted a number of books now and feel perfectly justified in paying for the yearly license. One client has a huge backlist in Quark and they want me to convert them all. That should keep me busy for the next year or so…”

Q2ID is an affordable InDesign plugin to open QuarkXPress content in several versions of the Adobe InDesign file format. Changes and additions can be made to the document, within Adobe InDesign.

System Requirements, Pricing and Availability

Q2ID requires a macOS 10.6.8 (or higher) operating system, a valid license for Adobe InDesign, an Internet connection to activate and register, and Adobe-recommended hardware requirements to run your version of InDesign. (Adobe InDesign CC 2020 required macOS 10.13 or higher.) The Q2ID for InDesign annual subscription, including plugins for InDesign CS6 through CC 2020, is available for the price of 199.00 USD/Euros per year, via authorized resellers or via the Q2ID page at: https://markzware.com/products/q2id/

About Markzware

Markzware, a privately-held company based in Santa Ana, California, is the leading software publisher providing solutions for printing quality control and desktop publishing conversion tools. Markzware supports major graphic software layout applications used by creative professionals, printers and publishers in the international graphic arts, printing and digital multimedia industries.

