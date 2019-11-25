We’re excited to announce the release of Tag That Photo V2

Toronto, Ontario – September 18, 2019

If you’re a photo enthusiast looking for a face recognition that can help automate the face tagging process, now is a great time to try Tag That Photo. Along with awesomely accurate face recognition, TTP V2 includes:

BATCH TAGGING

Apply keywords to multiple photos with one click, saving you time and effort.

MORE COMPATIBLE METADATA

View, share, and organize metadata keywords and face tags created in Tag That Photo more easily with popular photo editing software applications.

ENHANCED GEO-TAGGING

Assign locations more precisely to a single image or a batch of images at one time.

Users will also appreciate the accuracy and speed delivered by the technology behind Tag That Photos’ face recognition engine. Developed and refined over the past 10+ years by Applied Recognition, it’s used by a wide range of organizations to biometrically-enable their critical digital processes. Says Don Waugh, Co-CEO/CFO for Applied Recognition, “We’re delighted that Tag That Photo has chosen Applied Recognition’s technology to power its face recognition features. With the release of Tag That Photo V2, users will enjoy an even more robust suite of photo organization tools for face detection, tagging and organization.”

A Trial Subscription (https://tagthatphoto.com/free-trial/) gives you a chance to try out Tag That Photo’s face recognition wizard and create tags. A Personal or Family Plan subscription (https://tagthatphoto.com/plans/) makes it possible for you to embed tags into your photos, preserving your tagging efforts for the long-term. You can also visit our Features page for details on how Tag That Photo face recognition works: https://tagthatphoto.com/features/ .

About Tag That Photo (https://tagthatphoto.com)

Tag That Photo is helping photo enthusiasts around the globe regain control of their photos and their online privacy. Powered by patented face recognition technology, Tag That Photo automates the tagging process by finding and tagging faces with accuracy and speed. Import of existing Picasa, Windows Gallery, and Fotobounce tags preserves tagging efforts. As a Windows desktop application, Tag That Photo users define where they store photos – locally, in the cloud, or elsewhere.

Contact:

Media and Public Relations: April Ganong, april@tagthatphoto.com, (905) 483-6303

Investor Relations: Troy Cheeseman, troy@tagthatphoto.com, (289) 839-9626