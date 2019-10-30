ThermTrace – a brand by HTS Global AG

HTS Global AG was founded more than 20 years ago in Switzerland by CEO Fabian de Soet. Its aim was to change the market of electric heating cables by providing heating solutions in the well-known swiss quality for any kind of heating application and since then the HTS Global AG has successfully established the brand ThermTrace in the global market, competing with other big brand names.

Over the past decade, HTS Global AG has become one of the worlds leading manufacturers of self-regulating heating cables and constant wattage heating cables, for good reason.

Working on a global scale, HTS Global AG has positioned itself with offices in Switzerland and Germany as well as in the UK and the United States to easily support their worldwide customers.

All of the technically advanced heat tracing solutions fulfill international Quality Standards for both hazardous and safe areas and they are regularly being tested. HTS Global AG and its professionally trained partners in various countries provide Marketing, Distribution and Customer Service for the entire heat tracing product range.

Being part of a Major international private equity group enables HTS to invest in product development and innovation management without any budget restrictions.

The ThermTrace series of heating tapes includes a complete collection of self-regulating products. Starting with heating cables for very small piping systems with special applications. HTS also provides high-end industrial grade cables for temperatures up to 240 degrees C.

In addition to the self-regulating cables, HTS offers constant wattage cables as well as a broad variety of accessories. ThermTrace products offer solutions for all kinds of temperature ranges and applications, says Fabian de Soet.

If you have any questions about the ThermTrace product range, Fabian de Soet and his team at HTS Global AG are happy to help, or visit the website on www.hts-global.com.