Get all the benefits from working at a Business Center

Global Management Consultants AG offers well-equipped offices at their Business Center. Their headquarter is in Zug, a small town near Zurich in Switzerland and the company is run by Rieta de Soet.

Whether as a short term or a long term solution, the offices are completely equipped with a perfect office infrastructure and high qualified employees, who are happy to help with any requests and tasks, e.g. the secretaries are happy to take over your telephone handling for certain time slots and the Content Manager can give you advice on your internet performance.

This is a great solution and opportunity for any company. Whether you want to expand your business to a different country or city or start a new business from the beginning or even just wait until you find the right property for your company.

It is simple, uncomplicated and cheap. There are no launching costs, no investments and a flexible term of lease. Rieta de Soet says, the availability of offices in a Business Center is a great benefit for companies coming from abroad, because they get a helping hand from the employees who speak the local language and know the culture and costums.

Furthermore GMC offers an individual telephone service, backoffice, marketing service, translating services, conference rooms and helps building up your marketing organization.

No matter what your needs are, GMC offers a personal and professional service to absolutely amazing prices, says Dr. Fabian de Soet.