FOBA showcasing at Medica in Düsseldorf

Selmsdorf, October 2019 – At the Medica, the leading international trade fair for the medical device industry (Düsseldorf, Germany, November 18-21, 2019) FOBA Laser Marking + Engraving is presenting its M-Series vision-assisted laser marking workstations for UDI parts marking. As a proven expert in laser marking with a 50-year company history, FOBA understands UDI labeling as a comprehensive operational process, including innovative technology, mark validation, process qualification, consultation and service.

FOBA’s M2000 marking station with optimized features for medical marking requirements will be presented at the Medica. Due to long-term cooperation with leading medical device manufacturers, FOBA has evolved its expertise in UDI laser marking over the years and knows the requirements of the industry. With its high-end technical features like “Mosaic” for marking without product fixtures, FOBA is one of the main providers of UDI labeling solutions for leading medical manufacturers worldwide.

“We are attending this important international event with great expectations”, says Christian Söhner, FOBA’s Global Medical Market Manager, with regard to the Medica. “Visitors to our stand will have the opportunity to learn more about our holistic vision-guided marking process, including Mosaic, the cost-saving and fully automated mark alignment functionality that does not require any part fixtures.”

Implementing the latest MDR- and FDA-regulated marking and quality requirements in UDI labeling is of great importance for medical device manufacturers these days. FOBA offers not only the most appropriate laser marking technology but also the necessary IQ-OQ-PQ for machine and process qualification. Additionally, manufacturers benefit from highly efficient and user-friendly operational conditions.

FOBA’s laser marking work stations as well as basic rail-systems for line integration can be equipped with the Intelligent Mark Positioning (IMP). This feature ensures a safe and error-free marking process, based on a laser head integrated camera for pre and post part validation and mark alignment.

In 2019 FOBA Laser Marking + Engraving is celebrating its 50th company anniversary. Starting with mechanical engraving in 1969, FOBA has continued to develop the labeling of industrial products and components as a core business ever since. Focusing solely on laser technology since 2001, FOBA has become one of the internationally leading providers of marking lasers with almost 250 employees worldwide. The international focus and growth of the company is further supported by FOBA’s affiliation with the US Danaher Group.

