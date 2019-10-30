News: iDTRONIC’s C9 RFID Handheld Computer Series

Our proven Android 7 RFID handheld series has evolved into our new Android 9 RFID handheld series. The latest Android 9 “Pie” Version has been adapted to the current IoT requirements. The new operating system focuses on performance, stability and energy efficiency – ensuring longer battery life. This is primarily achieved using artificial intelligence. Android 9 improves the security of smartphones. The background activities of apps is more limited with the new version. As a rule, applications have now only have access to the camera and microphone if they are running in the foreground. The new C9 RFID Handhelds are available in 3 different versions. We offer an C9 Handheld, a related GUN Version and a C9 Tablet. The smart devices are designed for the latest Industry 4.0 and IoT applications.

C9 BLACK

The C9 Black is a compact RFID Handheld Computer that resembles a smartphone. The identification of RFID Tags or Transponders has never been easier with the integrated RFID HF and NFC Reader in 13.56 MHz Frequency. It supports the Standards ISO 14443 A/B, ISO 15693 and NFC-IP1, NFC-IP2. The C9 Black is especially suitable for near field applications in a 5 to 8 cm reading range. Optionally, the RFID handheld is available with a 1D or 2D barcode scanner, ideal for demanding warehousing processes. The 4.900 mAh Li-Ion Battery withstands a working day without any problems, thanks to Android 9’s intelligent battery-consumption function.

C9 BLACK GUN

The C9 Black GUN is an extension to our C9 Black RFID Handheld Computer. The RFID handheld is equipped with an ergonomic grip. Identification of RFID tags or transponders can be easily handled with the integrated RFID UHF, HF NFC or LF Reader. It supports the Standards ISO 18000-6C, ISO 14443 A/B, ISO 15693 and ISO 11784, ISO 11785. The C9 Black GUN is especially suitable for long-range applications, covering up to a 10 m reading range. Optionally, the RFID handheld is available with a 1D or 2D barcode scanner. The 9.000 mAh Li-Ion Battery withstands a working day without any problems thanks to Android 9’s intelligent battery-consumption function.

C9 TABLET

The C9 Tablet is the Tablet Version among our C9 RFID Handhelds. There are four integrated identification solutions to choose from: RFID UHF, HF, NFC or LF. The RFID Tablet supports the Standards ISO 18000-6C, ISO 14443 A/B, ISO 15693 and ISO 11784, ISO 11785. The C9 Tablet is especially suitable for near- or long- range applications, covering up to a 2 m reading range. Optionally, the RFID handheld is available with a 2D barcode scanner. The 8.000 mAh Li-Ion Battery withstands a working day without any problems thanks to Android 9’s intelligent battery-consumption function.

EXCELLENT TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS FOR YOUR APPLICATIONS

The RFID Handhelds are equipped with the Android 9.0 version by default. They support the Mobile Device Management (MDM) System: “Android for Work” and all other Enterprise Mobile Management (EMM) Systems. The high-performance Cortex A73 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Processor offers enough performance power for virtually any application. The integrated 2 GB Working Memory and 16 GB Storage Capacity may be upgraded to 4 GB and 64 GB, respectively . The MicroSD card slot offers enough space for your data and may supports memory cards up to 256 GB.

TOP COMMUNICATION INTERFACES FOR MORE EFFICIENCY

The C9 RFID Handhelds are equipped with 4G LTE and support

the communication interfaces: WLAN, WWAN, WPAN, GPS & Bluetooth. The integrated 20 Megapixel Rear Camera (C9 Tablet: 13 MP) documents work processes in high-resolution format. Video calls can be made in very good quality thanks to the 5 Megapixel Front Camera.

UNBREAKABLE EVEN IN DEMANDING ENVIRONMENTS

Our C9 RFID Handhelds are applicable in working temperatures of -20 ° to +50 °C. The robust RFID handhelds can withstand falls up to a height of 1.5 meters without any problems. The RFID handhelds are protected against the ingress of dust and water with the integrated IP65 protection class (C9 Tablet: IP67).

iDTRONIC’s KEY FEATURES

Our C9 RFID Handhelds are certified to FCC and CE. The RFID Handheld are delivered with a Software Development Kit for Android Systems. It supports the programming languages: C++ and C# Command Protocol. The use of the SDK simplifies the connection to your existing systems.

The Software Development Kit is available for download soon.

You require your own custom firmware for your specific applications?

iDTRONIC offers personalization of firmware on request.

OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES

Our RFID Handhelds have an extensive range of accessories, such as charging stations, bags or spare and additional batteries.

Optionally, we deliver the RFID readers with PSAM.

More Information: C9 Black: https://www.en.idtronic-rfid.com/handheld-computers/hf/c9-black | C9 Black GUN: https://www.en.idtronic-rfid.com/handheld-computers/uhf/c9-black-gun | C9 Tablet: https://www.en.idtronic-rfid.com/handheld-computers/uhf/c9-tablet