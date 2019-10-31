Drying UV coatings with equipment from Rehm

UV coatings and UV adhesives facilitate fast hardening in just seconds, ensure short cycle times and increased production speeds and successfully connect environmental and economic benefits. There are also qualitative aspects in addition to this, such as a high level of gloss, as well as the increased durability and scratch resistance of the surface. It therefore comes as no surprise that the electronics industry is also increasingly turning to UV coatings. With the RDS UV Dryer, Rehm provides a system that has been specifically tailored to the requirements of drying UV coatings.

Declining cycle times during the coating process today require faster hardening times, which can be optimally implemented with the help of UV drying systems. Rehm Thermal Systems has responded to this trend by developing the new RDS UV Dryer, which is a system that has been specially designed for hardening UV coatings and UV adhesives with very short cycle times. With the RDS UV, Rehm provides a flexible and reliable dryer that makes the hardening process for UV coatings straightforward. Thanks to a short heating phase of just a few seconds, the system is immediately ready for use and is therefore significantly more efficient than comparable systems in terms of energy use.

In order to achieve increased cycle times, the RDS UV Dryer has been optimised with a three-part transport system. This means that two assemblies can be processed in the furnace at the same time and that the 100% traceability of any circuit board continues to be guaranteed. Furthermore, the dryer is equipped with 4-compartment technology, which guarantees that harmful UV radiation can never escape. Thanks to its compact structure, the RDS UV Dryer can be adapted flexibly to any production landscape. The UV process can be equipped with various light sources according to the customer”s wishes. Available options here include undoped mercury medium pressure lamps, doped UV lamps, UV LED fields or special lamps with specific light spectrums. This ensures maximum flexibility, as well as efficient and economical production.

RDS UV Dryer on display at productronica

The RDS UV Dryer will be exhibited at the Rehm Thermal Systems stand at the productronica trade fair in Munich.