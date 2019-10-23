How to Make Your Diwali More Memorable with MrOwl

Diwali is India’s biggest festival. It is celebrated by the entire country with joy and fervor from the mountains in the north to the southern lands of Kerala. One of the best highlights is how the entire country is lit-up with magnificent decorations.

There are lots of different types of decorations to choose from. MrOwl user Divya Kapoor has shared her MrOwl branch with lots of great ideas for Diwali decorations. One of the more traditional decorations is Rangoli, in which colorful patterns are made on the floor that can help to brighten up your home. She has shared different decorating ideas including on everything from how to make-up your home and lanterns to ideas on how to revamp your home for Diwali. Lastly, we cannot forget that she has also shared inspiration and safety tips around the Fireworks that are also an extremely popular part the festival on her branch as well.

Diwali is also a major shopping occasion in the country where it’s common for people to extensively buy gifts for their family and friends. Companies also give Diwali bonuses and gifts to their employees so that they can adequately celebrate the event. MrOwl users Melissa Sao and Isabelle Thomson have given extensive gifting ideas in their MrOwl “Gifting” and “Giving the Perfect Gift” branches.

The festival also is a delight for foodies. Bhavna Patel maintains a branch on Diwali cuisines that will be very useful for anyone that wants to try new recipes for the Diwali celebration. You may even discover a new favorite. Explore some of the exotic recipes shared by Prithvi Chidappa on his MrOwl branch, and enlighten your taste-buds by trying some of the chutney recipes on Priya Singh’s MrOwl branch, which can certainly help to make you and your party stand out as having the best tasting food around.

So, no matter where you are, MrOwl, a Social Cloud Storage™ platform helps you find new ideas and connect over the Diwali celebrations around the globe. On MrOwl, users can build private or public collections, called “branches”, that can be organized with subtopics, links, documents, and all types of media. Users can upload gigabytes of data with just a few clicks and have it automatically organized into an MrOwl “branch” that is shareable and searchable for friends and family who you are traveling with. The MrOwl community has shared lots of great ideas for Diwali and your next party idea is waiting for you to discover.

Arvind Raichur, CEO, and Co-Founder of MrOwl said, “MrOwl is glad to contribute in helping you celebrate this joyous festival. There is a lot to discover on MrOwl that will help you make your festival more memorable than ever before. Diwali is all about celebrating with your family, friends, and your community, and that is something that MrOwl prides itself in supporting.”To find out more, go to MrOwl.com or download it for free from the iTunes or Google Play app stores.