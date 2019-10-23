Call for entries for second August Sander Award – Prize for Portrait Photography

The August Sander Award – Prize for Portrait Photography, sponsored by Ulla Bartenbach and Prof. Dr. Kurt Bartenbach in collaboration with Die Photographische Sammlung/SK Stiftung Kultur, Cologne will be awarded for the second time in 2020.

The prize is designed to promote young artists working in the field of documentary and conceptual photography. In honor of August Sander”s seminal contribution to portrait photography, the candidates” photographic work should primarily focus on portraiture. The prize is awarded every two years.

National and international artists aged 40 and under who work mainly with photography are eligible to enter. The prize is endowed with EUR 5,000. Die Photographische Sammlung/SK Stiftung Kultur will also organize, if possible, a solo exhibition of the winners” works in cooperation with the artist.

The artist should submit a largely completed series of no more than 20 photographs. Only works that form a thematically coherent group or sequence will be reviewed; individual images will not be considered. Submitted works must not have won prizes at other competitions.

The jury is composed of five members: Rineke Dijkstra, artist, Amsterdam; Douglas Eklund, curator, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; Prof. Dr. Ursula Frohne, art historian, Westfälische Wilhelms-Universität, Münster; Dr. Anja Bartenbach, sponsor family; Gabriele Conrath-Scholl, director, Die Photographische Sammlung/SK Stiftung Kultur, Cologne.

A shortlist will be published at the end of March 2020. The winner will be announced at the end of April 2020. The award ceremony will take place in September 2020 on the premises of Die Photographische Sammlung/SK Stiftung Kultur in Cologne. The closing date is 24 January 2020. Details of terms and conditions for submissions can be downloaded under http://bit.ly/35XOr3F