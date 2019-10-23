Factors To Check While Buying Floral Garlands For Indian Weddings

Living happily ever after does happen in reality, too, a grand and floral wedding can be a starting point of the blissful journey of a happy and contented marital life. The planning of a big fat Indian wedding always starts with a long list like venue, food, flower decorations, and the essential wedding garland.

The floral decorations has to be grand, elite as well as matching to the wedding theme. Mostly the floral garland is supplied by the decorators or the wedding planners so that the garland matches the wedding theme.

However, one can order Indian wedding garlands online, which can be delivered directly to the venue. Flowers are very delicate, so the petals garland has to be less handled as possible.

Before making an opinion and deciding on the fresh floral garlands or rose petals garland for weddings, there are some essential factors that one must consider.

Length And Weight Of The Garland

Take into consideration what jewelry the bride is going to wear, select the length of the garland accordingly, also the garland should not weight much as it has to be worn for a long time, and that may cause neck pain. One can even go for artificial flower garland, as that might be light in the weight.

Color Combination Of The Garland According To The Wedding Theme

The heavenly wedding can be on many topics like a royal, fairy tale, or rustic or even vintage style make sure that the chosen garland matches the overall floral decorations of the wedding theme.

Show Your Outfit To The Florist And Ask For His Flower Suggestions

Matching in outfits of lehenga and dupatta would look beautiful. However, the same matching garland will be a big no. Do not hesitate to take an outfit to the florist, and he might suggest any new type of lower to go with the lehenga.

Take Extra Care During Transportation

A rose petals garland for wedding, would be adorable if appropriately transported. Flower petals are incredibly delicate, and they lose their freshness very quickly if handled for along time. Make sure that the florists deliver the petal garlands with utmost care.

Some florists can deliver jasmine flower gajra along with the garlands for the couple. The gajra’s are for the baratis and the women who are from the bride’s side. The flower of jasmine has a beautiful aroma and is very delicate in looks. As it is white in color, it will not affect the overall wedding theme but help in spreading mindblowing aroma through the venue.

A wedding is one time deal, so neither the family nor the bride and groom want any to leave any stone unturned, so if some of the above factors are followed, the wedding will surely be fantastic and an unforgettable movement with amazing choice of Flower Garland.

