SmartTOP convertible top control for BMW Z4 and Mini with many new features

Las Vegas, Nevada – October 17, 2019

The retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top module for the BMW Z4 Roadster (E85) and the Mini Cabrio (R52) makes it possible to open and close the convertibles top while driving at a speed of up to 40 km/h. Thanks to the One-Touch function, a brief tap on the interior button is all it takes. In addition, the convertibles top can be operated from a distance using the existing vehicles key.

“With the sophisticated functions of our SmartTOP comfort modules, we want to make the everyday cabriolet and driving experience as easy as possible,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. “That’s why we regularly add new functions to our modules and are happy to respond to customer requests,” Sven Tornow continues.

The SmartTOP convertible module for the BMW Z4 Roadster and the Mini Cabrio have now received the following new functions: It is now possible to have the indicator blink three times automatically by briefly pressing the indicator lever once. “Coming/Leaving Home” mode let the low beam or fog light be activated for a short time after opening or closing the vehicles door.

Additionally, the hazard warning lights can be activated if the top is operated via the remote control. Valet mode prevents the convertibles top from being operated via the interior button and remote control. This allows the top to be completely locked when a third party is using the vehicle.

All functions can be programmed according to your personal requirements. A setup menu enables the configuration of the retrofitted convertible top module via the existing display in the vehicle. The individual functions and their options are displayed in plain text.

The SmartTOP convertible modules are also equipped with a USB port, which allows programming and installation of software updates via the home PC/Mac. Existing customers can also benefit from these new functions, as the manufacturer Mods4cars makes these updates available to all customers, free of charge over the Internet.

The SmartTOP comfort module for Z4 Roadster and Mini Cabrio is available from 249,00 Euro + tax.

SmartTOP convertible top modules are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo. The other BMW models BMW 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series and 6 Series Convertible are also supported.

http://www.mods4cars.com

