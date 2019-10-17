MMD launches the 34″ Philips 346B1C monitor with USB-C dock

Amsterdam, 16 October 2019 – MMD, the leading display specialist and brand license partner for Philips monitors, announces the launch of the Philips 346B1C 34″ curved UltraWide VA LCD monitor with USB-C. Designed to maximise workplace productivity in comfort and style, this model offers an ideal combination of quad high definition CrystalClear images in a wrap-around VA display, built-in USB-C docking technology, and a host of innovative features that ensure ergonomic comfort as well as environmental sustainability. In short, the Philips 346B1C is a true one-stop solution for productivity-minded professionals in the financial, banking, and other B2B sectors.

Sumptuous images

The Philips 346B1C is equipped with multiple high-performance technologies designed to offer users an exceptional viewing experience. CrystalClear, UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixel images virtually leap off the screen, while the luxuriously wide 21:9 format offers infinite possibilities, including side-by-side comparisons, XXL spreadsheet viewing, highly detailed CAD-CAM applications, and more. In addition, split-screen and multi-device productivity are possible thanks to MultiView technology, which enables users to work simultaneously on multiple devices such as a notebook and a PC, and an integrated multi-client KVM switch, which allows them to control two separate PCs using a single monitor-keyboard-mouse configuration. And for those who enjoy mixing business with pleasure, this monitor also features Adaptive-Sync technology to guarantee smooth refresh rates, lightning-fast response time, and fluid, artefact-free gameplay.

The magic of USB-C

For professionals on the lookout for time-saving, hassle-free solutions, the Philips 346B1C has great news. The display includes a built-in USB-C docking station with power delivery, meaning users can take advantage of a whole host of convenient functionalities such as easy, one-cable docking and the ability to connect a notebook computer to the monitor for high-resolution video and super-speed data transfers even as the notebook recharges.

Forward-thinking features

Every minute spent in front of the Philips 346B1C should be enjoyable. To ensure that it is, the monitor comes equipped with a wide array of comfort-enhancing features. Flicker-free technology and LowBlue Mode promise a better visualization while working, EasyRead mode offers a pleasant paper-like reading experience, a 180° swiveling, tiltable, height-adjustable stand and a VESA mount ensure optimal ergonomic comfort, and a built-in Power Sensor detects and adjusts to human presence, thus reducing energy costs by as much as 80%. And that”s not all. The monitor is also mercury-free, lead-free, EnergyStar 7.0, RoHS, and TCO Certified, and packaged in 100% recyclable material.

A powerhouse of productivity, the Philips 346B1C monitor will be available as of November 2019 with an RRP of 539.

Product page: https://www.philips.co.uk/c-p/346B1C_00/curved-ultrawide-lcd-monitor-with-usb-c