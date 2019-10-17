Truck ventilation grilles roll off the production line

The Kirchheim-based metal components specialist Solvaro (https://www.solvaro.com) is increasingly placing its trust in automation for its manufacturing concept. Its newest acquisition of a transfer system for the manufacture of truck ventilation grilles speeds up the production process immensely. In developing the system, the focus was placed not only on speed, but also on flexibility.

Synchronised production: fully automated feeding, alignment and forwarding

Solvaro’s (https://www.solvaro.com) fully automated transfer line proves that flexibility and automation do not have to be mutually exclusive. The adaptable use of manufacturing technologies has an important part to play in the production of individually developed, perforated components for the automotive sector. The specially developed transfer line increases production speed and meets flexibility demands. For the manufacture of truck ventilation grilles, the parts are automatically fed into, aligned on and forwarded within the system for multiple forming steps in time with the press. The system”s work begins long before the first forming, with functions specially designed for the challenges of perforated metal such as the picking up of a piece for processing. This may sound straightforward, but with perforated metal it is not. Whereas similar systems usually rely on suction devices for this step, these aren”t an option here since the holes stop them from attaching properly. The system therefore uses a magnet here instead. It is difficult to ensure that only one metal sheet is picked up at a time because the perforation tends to cause them to stick firmly together. The system checks this automatically and the perforated sheet metal then enters the machine on a conveyor belt before being aligned perfectly there. Magnets and grippers then transport the component from station to station. At the end, a unit takes it to be checked and packaged up.

Dismantled with ease and ready for use in no time: fast set-up

There is no need to dismantle the system when not in use. The transport carriage remains on the press, but is raised by a special mechanism, taking it out of the work area. The press can then be used for the manufacture of other parts that do not require transfers, without there being any limitations or loss of space. This not only saves dismantling and installation time, but also eliminates resetting errors. And when it is time to use the system again, the set-up time is minimal. The carriage is simply lowered and the transfer system is ready to go again.