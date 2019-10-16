Indoor Skydiving Germany Group started installation of new wind tunnel in Chasseneuil-du-Poitou

The first wind tunnel in France by German manufacturer ISG features a competition size flight chamber with a diameter of 4,3 meter and visible glass height of 6 meter. The design of this new wind tunnel fulfills all requirements for the entertainment, pro-flyer market and international competitions. It combines maximized flyer visibility and reduced noise in the visitors area with the highest German Engineering quality and safety standards. For the manufacturer of high-performance freefall simulators, the special significance of this project lies in the link to the famous theme park. The new facilities immediate proximity to the entrance of “Parc du Futuroscope” offers a comprehensive range of leisure and sport activities from which especially the customers will profit.

“With the start of installation, we are very pleased to take the next step in this very attractive project. We are looking forward to the opening in 2020 and making the exciting dream of human flight become reality at this perfect location in France” said Boris Nebe, CEO of Indoor Skydiving Germany.

Futuroscope is a French theme park based upon multimedia, cinematographic Futuroscope and audio-visual techniques. It has several 3D cinemas and a few 4D cinemas along with other attractions and shows some of which are the only examples in the world. The park had 1.83 million visitors in 2015. In total, 50 million visitors have been to the park since it opened in 1987.

The wind tunnel technology of ISG-Group was developed in cooperation with the aerospace department of the Technical University of Berlin and other aeronautical engineering companies and is internationally recognized for its energy efficiency, safety and airflow quality. The first reference facility opened in 2009 in Bottrop, Germany (Indoor Skydiving Bottrop GmbH – www.indoor-skydiving.com). Since then ISG-Group has built and started multiple wind tunnel facilities for customers, many additional projects are in construction or planning phase.