Six Points To Check Before Booking Wedding Hotels

Probably a wedding is something which doesn’t come in someone’s life repeatedly, at least in most cases. So, it should be celebrated with open hearts and savourily. Especially an Indian wedding is generally celebrated with great pomp and show. Since Indian weddings come with a number of rituals which continue for a couple of days, it becomes progressively difficult for one to manage the whole wedding. Above all, the most important ingredient for an Indian wedding is the wedding location and its decorations. These locations may include some hotels, resorts, gardens, banquet halls, or even within the house premises in some cases.

Bangalore is considered to be one of the most advanced cities in India. It not only leads in the growth advancements but also leads in the delivery of wedding venue and decoration services. There are a number of wedding locations in Chennai such as lavish hotels and prestigious banquets where a wedding ceremony can be carried on with impressive grandeur. Some of the wedding hotels in Bangalore, Chennai & Mysore include places like – ITC Gardenia, Le Meridien, Royal Orchid Resort and Convention Center, Grand Maurya Hotel & Resort, Taj Ginger Hotel, The Leela Palace, Taj Coromandel etc.

If one wishes to book a hotel for an auspicious occasion like wedding, then he should keep in mind the following six points for his convenience:

1. Budget-Friendly – One should definitely if the budget of the wedding hotel is suitable for his pocket or not. A thorough check on the services provided by the hotel against the stated budget should also be done. Bangalore has got some incredible wedding hotels which are affordable for almost everyone with a wide range of services.

2. Accommodation – Some wedding hotels may look small but are actually spacious from inside and may accommodate a large number of guests. Accommodation becomes a major factor in an Indian wedding. Unlike the wedding of other places, a typical Indian wedding contains a huge number of guests. One should definitely check whether the wedding hotel is capable for the accommodation of many people or not.

3. Decorations – This is the most important point among all the factors required to book a place for a wedding. Wedding decorations usually consists of a number of services which are very much essential for the establishment of an attractive and beautiful ambiance. There are a number of Indian wedding decoration themes which one can choose according to the feel and aura of his wedding. Among the Indian wedding decoration ideas, the most extensively used service is the flower decoration for weddings. Different venues come with different decoration themes. An individual should check whether those themes provided by the venue matches his feel or not before booking that place.

4. Logistics – This factor should not be ignored while booking a wedding hotel. The logistics like noise restriction rules, car parking availability, pick-up and drop services, adequate availability of restrooms and washrooms, should be examined so that he may not face any hassle afterward. Though these factors may seem small but altogether play a vital role in a successful wedding ceremony.

5. Different Sections – As discussed earlier, a typical wedding consists of different rituals which are to be held in different sections as per the requirement. So, a wedding hotel should come with a complete package of available sections for different rituals, like Mehandi, main wedding, reception, etc. Nowadays, a new concept of garden wedding Chennai is developed just like weddings outside India. So, this should also be checked along with different sections of a wedding hotel whether there is an adequate place for a garden wedding or not.

6. Package Facility – In most wedding venues, there are package systems in which there are certain services for foods, drinks, decorations, logistics, etc. under a certain budget. In fact, this facility has influenced the wedding market so much. Even the best wedding decorators in Mysore work under package systems only. Different packages are available at different fixed rates as per the needs. So, this point should also be examined before booking a wedding hotel.

While decoration becomes a key point in the booking criteria of a wedding hotel, the other points should also be given equal importance. Altogether, every point sums up for the execution of an esteemed wedding ceremony. These memories are cherished in the future since a wedding should be the most memorable event of a lifetime.

