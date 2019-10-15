Impermeable bonding on metal with Low Pressure Moulding through integrated inductive reactivation

Iserlohn, 15 October, 2019. OptiMel Schmelzgußtechnik GmbH will present a unique system solution for Low Pressure Moulding (LPM) at this year’s productronica (https://productronica.com/index-2.html) trade fair. The specialist for Low Pressure Moulding has developed a system which produces impermeable bonding on metal by integrating induction in LPM machines. The technology pioneer is the first supplier on the market to enable direct metal adhesion in the LPM process. Both injection and inductive reactivation take place in a single process step. Users benefit from higher efficiency, reduced costs and less susceptibility to errors. Productronica will take place from November 12th to 15th in Munich and OptiMel (https://www.optimel.de/?L=1) will be represented in hall A5 at booth 181. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Adhesive Technologies is supporting its long-standing machinery and development partner as a co-exhibitor and will be presenting innovative products from the field of moulding materials. OptiMel can also be found at booth 364 in hall A5. Its partner company Exmore nv (http://www.exmore.com/) will show a special machine running in combination with an OptiMel system.

Revolutionary production process

OptiMel expands its wide range of standard and customized system solutions for Low Pressure Moulding, with a worldwide cutting edge technology. The German based company has designed a solution that integrates induction equipment into a LPM machine and combines it with special moulding tools. The aim is to create water- and airtight connections between metallic components and the moulding materials. In order to generate adhesion at the moulding contour, a project-specific inductor is integrated into the moulding tool to heat the insert. This targeted inductive heating in the LPM machine reactivates the parting contour between the insert and the moulding and generates metal adhesion. This new technology makes it possible to produce impermeable mouldings on metal in a single production step for the first time. A wide variety of industries, including automotive, sensor, printed circuit board and cable manufacturers, benefit from this technology.

The combination of injection and inductive reactivation in a combined process step makes the LPM process for metallic inserts more efficient and cost-effective, resulting in a high quality product. The LPM specialist adapts the LPM system solutions individually to customer requirements.

Conventional processes

In conventional LPM processes, the moulding materials do not build up sufficient adhesion to metallic inserts as these dissipate the heat too quickly. Due to this, the LPM process has so far proved unsuitable for tight mouldings on metallic components. In the past, machine builders had to take additional production steps in order to meet customer requirements, for example by having to heat the inserts outside the moulding tool beforehand.

“We are delighted to present our new system solution for optimum metal adhesion in Low Pressure Moulding to a broad specialist audience at the world’s largest trade fair for innovative electronics manufacturing. We are happy to be able to show customers and interested parties the innovative process and inform them about our newly developed technology,” says Eva Ranft, Managing Director of OptiMel Schmelzgußtechnik GmbH.

productronica

With around 1,500 exhibitors and more than 44,000 international visitors, productronica is the world’s leading trade fair for the electronics manufacturing industry. The focus will be on future technologies, industry trends and growth markets. Productronica offers the opportunity for networking and to exchange information with experts and investment decision-makers.

Visit OptiMel Schmelzgußtechnik at productronica 2019 from November 12th to 15th. In Hall A5 at booth 181 and at booth 364 you will learn more about the new system solution.