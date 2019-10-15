Conducting litigation in national and cross-border legal disputes

Strategic litigation is essential to enforcing one”s rights in national and cross-border legal disputes.

Due to globalization, both national and international laws need to be considered in the context of legal disputes. While trade is international, legal jurisdiction begins and ends at national borders. We at the commercial law firm MTR Rechtsanwälte https://www.mtrlegal.com/en.html note that strategic planning, as well as collaboration with international law firms, is becoming increasingly important to enforcing one”s rights at home and abroad.

Proceedings are often highly complex and involve various legal fields. MTR Rechtsanwälte boasts an experienced team of attorneys with a high level of expertise in all legal fields relevant to commercial law. This enables us to provide reliable advice from a single source in enforcing our clients” rights.

This includes assessing whether it is necessary to take a case to court and weighing up the opportunities and risks of formal proceedings. There may be other, more appropriate means of settling a dispute. If this is not the case, taking the matter to court becomes unavoidable. We at MTR Rechtsanwälte are then able to represent our clients in any form of judicial or arbitration proceedings.

