Compact TFT Display Modules for the Internet of Things

Distec GmbH – leading German specialist for TFT flat screens and system solutions for industrial and multimedia applications – introduces the new, compact TFT display modules POS-RP(-PRO), POS-4K-PRO, and POS-IQ-PRO for the Internet of Things (IoT). “We have further developed our proven IoT CompactPanels to better meet the requirements of professional applications in harsh environments,” stated Matthias Keller, Managing Director at Distec. “The plug-and-play TFT display solutions are installed in a milled aluminum front frame with a stainless-steel chassis and offer front-side IP65 protection against dust and water jets.” They can be integrated easily and quickly into various applications.

Easy to Install, Robust, High-Performance

The POS-RP series is controlled by the Raspberry Pi based Artista IoT TFT controller with the latest Compute module CM3 or CM3 +. The TFT controller Prisma-4K operates the high-resolution TFT displays of the POS-4K-PRO series. The POS-IQ-PRO Panel PCs are based on a powerful Intel x86 CPU of the latest Pentium generation and offer a wide input voltage range from 9 to 36 volts.

With the POS-RP(-PRO) series” Raspberry Pi, users can easily program their own applications or use one of the many operating systems supported by Raspberry Pi. Those looking for more processing power or higher resolutions will find the solution in the POS-IQ-PRO modules with Intel® Pentium N4200 or in the POS-4K-PRO modules with a UHD resolution of 3,840 by 2,160 pixels. To start the series, the units are available in sizes of 7, 10.1, 12.5, and 15.6 inches.

POS-RP-PRO Modules Offer Touch and HighBright

The modules of the new POS-RP-PRO series are CE-certified and integrated in even more robust stainless steel housings. In addition, Distec provides two 12.1-inch HighBright versions that are perfect for use in very bright environments: XGA resolution and real 800 cd/m² as well as WXGA resolution and real 1,100 cd/m². The Longlife LED backlights of both models feature a lifespan of 100,000 hours (MTBF). All POS-RP-PRO modules are equipped with integrated touchscreens that allow for easy operation, even with gloves or under the influence of liquids. An optional mounting frame simplifies installation and enables more flexible mounting, for example according to VESA standard. Distec will start shipping the POS-RP-PRO monitor systems in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Distec will present the new POS-RP monitor series and further highlights at stand 121 in hall 8 at the international automation trade show SPS from November 26 to 28, 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany.