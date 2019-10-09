“Look further, go beyond” – Rehm to exhibit at productronica

Whether it is processing the smallest components, meeting the demand of minimising the void rate of soldered joints, achieving quality improvements thanks to protective lacquer coatings, or ensuring reliable functioning in extreme temperatures, the electronics industry is constantly coming up against new challenges for the processing of sensitive electronic components. Rehm Thermal Systems offers bespoke solutions and systems for these needs and will be demonstrating them at productronica in Munich. This trade fair, the globally most significant for electronics development and manufacturing, will be held at Messe München from 12 to 15 November. Rehm Thermal Systems will be in Hall A4, Stand 335. Come and introduce yourself – the Rehm team will be pleased to meet you!

At productronica 2019, Rehm will be exhibiting the following systems:

VisionXP+: The VisionX series of convection soldering systems represents the highest in quality and flexibility. Its best-in-class model, VisionXP+, offers the highest throughput rate and thereby makes convection soldering – with or without vacuum – even more efficient. At productronica, we will be presenting highlights of the continuing development of the VisionXP+. These include not only the tried-and-trusted EC fan motors that make the system both quieter and more sustainable, but also a reduction in N2 consumption thanks to a new chamber design plus a newly developed cooling line and a number of software analysis tools.

Vision TripleX: With the TripleX, we will be introducing a new development at productronica for convection and vapour phase soldering. The Vision TripleX is based on the reflow convection soldering system of the VisionX series and combines the convection soldering process with the trusted vapour phase soldering process of the CondensoX series. As a result, three different processes can be carried out in the new Vision TripleX: Reflow convection soldering with or without vacuum and vapour phase soldering with Galden®. This not only provides the customer with flexible production options but also offers an integrated dual lane and thus shorter cycle times and higher throughput.

CondensoXS smart: In developing the CondensoXS smart system, we focused on the process chamber – which delivers the highest process reliability and still has a small footprint. The new chamber design, which opens and closes vertically, ensures the optimum hermetical seal and thus reliable and reproducible results. This modified opening mechanism has greatly improved both the dependability and the service life of the system.

Nexus: The Nexus vacuum soldering system is ideally suited for cavity-free and flux-free soldering at up to 450°C with a variety of process gases. Wet-chemical activation is optionally available with formic acid. Lead-free or lead-based preforms and pastes can also be used. Contact soldering is principally used for advanced packaging and power electronics applications. The optional vacuum function helps to minimise oxidation in the components and in the joint itself.

ProtectoXP/XC: The selective Protecto conformal coating system protects sensitive electronic modules from damage by corrosion or other environmental influences such as moisture, chemicals or dust. At the heart of the Protecto system is a coating management function linked to the nozzle technology. Up to four coating applicators are used, offering a high level of versatility. Thanks to the high flexibility of the system design, with ProtectoXC, you can run two processes simultaneously, and with ProtectoXP, you can run four. At productronica, we will be demonstrating the ProtectoX systems with our ViCON system software. In addition to enabling the use of touch elements and gestures, restructuring the menu items and control interfaces, the key issue in developing the ViCON software was to allow the software to be accessed using different types of devices.

RDS UV drying system: Reduced cycle times for the coating process today call for a faster curing time; this can be provided optimally using UV drying plant. Rehm Thermal Systems has responded to this trend and has created a compact dryer specially designed for the curing of UV coatings and adhesives in the new RDS UV unit. UV coatings are solvent-free and therefore advantageous for processing and for the environment. They are being used more and more commonly as corrosion protection for electronic components in the automotive industry, but also as diversely as for musical instruments and in the cosmetics and household appliance industries.

We look forward to talking with you!