Welcome to the Apex of PC Performance Intelligence – New System Mechanic 19.5 Is Here

System Mechanic Pro boasts an unprecedented power output that’s got everyone talking. iolo engineers have uncovered even more Windows services that can be temporarily disabled to super-charge your PC experience.

On-Demand Boost is being finely tuned and carefully engineered to deliver even more speed and power. Built around you and your computing needs, iolo’s latest version will flex your PC’s muscle and outperform your expectations. Power, convenience, control – our award-winning performance management technology is designed for speed, efficiency and endurance.

You now can have all of your PC’s power at your fingertips with new System Mechanic 19.5. Quickly launch On-Demand Boost for unparalleled performance without even opening the program. You also can select how aggressively you want it to disable background services to boost your current tasks. System Mechanic – innovation by design, perfection as standard.

Whether you’re powering up on your favorite video game, streaming the latest popular television show, or downloading urgent work files, System Mechanic 19.5 gives you the power to prioritize your computer’s resources however you like and whenever you need. Enjoy this and so much more from the convenience of a new, fully integrated dashboard.

System Mechanic has once again won PC Magazine’s prestigious Editors’ Choice award! Chosen for its powerful performance boost, System Mechanic also reinforces your computer’s security and stability.

About iolo technologies, LLC

iolo technologies, LLC develops patented technology and award-winning software that repairs, optimizes, and protects computers and digital devices, enabling users to enjoy their full computing potential by keeping devices running fast and reliably. With a global sales presence in 33 countries and products in 11 languages, tens of millions of people have used iolo’s products for their PC optimization, security, and data recovery needs since 1998. Today, iolo is widely recognized by both consumers and industry experts as a worldwide leader in the system utility software market.

The Company’s product line, distinguished by its flagship performance optimization suite System Mechanic®, is sold through more than 23,000 retail storefronts around the world and its software can also be purchased from leading major e-tailers, as well as a multitude of domestic and international distributors and resellers. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, iolo is a wholly owned subsidiary of Phoenix Technologies Ltd.