Hemorrhoids in increasing age: With LHP laser therapy and a healthy lifestyle less problems!

Jena, 2nd October 2019 – Everyone is having hemorrhoids and these are necessary for the fine adjustment of the stool. However, the causes of hemorrhoidal disease are not yet fully understood. It is believed that congenital weakness of the blood vessel walls is the cause of enlarged and protruding hemorrhoids. As the elasticity of connective tissue and blood vessels decreases with increasing age, many people notice in the course of their lives hemorrhoidal cushions getting bigger and protruding.

Therefore, a healthy lifestyle with lots of exercise, as little sedentary activity as possible and a balanced diet is all the more important. 2 liters of liquid per day (water, tea, unsweetened juices) prevent constipation. What you shouldn’t do under any circumstances is to press too hard when going to the toilet. If you should notice any symptoms, do not wait too long until you see a doctor and do not be afraid of the treatment! The minimally invasive laser method LHP of biolitec, which can also be performed on an outpatient basis, enables a painless operation without incisions, which significantly reduces side effects and accelerates convalescence. The sphincter muscle and surrounding tissue in the anal region remain intact and you can carry out your daily activities as usual after only a short time.

Symptoms such as weeping in the anal region, painful itching and stool smearing can already be signs of hemorrhoidal disease. In order to clarify this, a proctologist should be consulted at an early stage. It is important to know that in most cases self-treatment does not lead to a lasting improvement. In 1st-degree hemorrhoids, which usually manifest themselves through a little blood on the toilet paper – provided the bleeding does not originate from a torn skin area on the anus (fissure) – anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving ointments or suppositories can first provide relief. However, these do not eliminate the increasing hemorrhoidal cushions in the anus. The symptoms usually disappear for a while, but usually return.

The proctologist then first determines whether the symptoms are caused by increasing hemorrhoids or whether it is another disease. Then he/she determines the severity of the symptoms that occur: In 2nd-degree hemorrhoids, these bulge outwards during bowel movement, but then slide back again by themselves. With 3rd-degree hemorrhoids, they no longer retreat by themselves, but can still be pushed back by hand. In hemorrhoids of the 4th-degree this is no longer possible and the hemorrhoidal cushions remain permanently outside the anus.

For more information on LHP therapy, please visit the patient’s website at www.hemorrhoids-info.com (http://www.info-haemorrhoiden.de/en/).